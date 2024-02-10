Economic Violence and Climate Change: Sri Lanka's Women Farmers Trapped in Debt

Shiroma Sandamali, a resilient woman farmer from Sri Lanka's North Central Province, has endured relentless hardships brought about by climate change and an insidious cycle of debt. Her story is a poignant reflection of the economic violence that women farmers across the island nation are grappling with.

Climate Change and the Cycle of Debt

For Shiroma and countless others, unpredictable weather patterns have wreaked havoc on their crops, resulting in substantial income loss. To make ends meet, these women have turned to microfinance loans, hoping to keep their farms and families afloat. However, the repayment terms of these loans are often shrouded in complexity, leaving many borrowers vulnerable to a vicious cycle of debt.

According to Amali Wedagedara, a political economist, the situation has escalated to such an extent that around 200 women in Sri Lanka who were in debt, including farmers, tragically committed suicide up to 2021. The interest rates offered to these women are highly variable, with some reaching an exorbitant 220% with compound interest.

Aggressive Recovery Tactics

Loan collectors, driven by the pressure to recover payments, have resorted to aggressive tactics, inflicting both psychological and physical violence on the women farmers. Despite the Sri Lankan government's efforts to address the issue, such as debt forgiveness for women affected by droughts, the situation remains dire.

Shiroma recounts the harassment she faced from loan collectors, "They would come to my house and scream at me in front of my children, demanding money that I didn't have. It was humiliating and terrifying."

Vulnerability Amidst a Changing Climate

The United Nations reports that climate-induced hazards in Sri Lanka have increased 22-fold in the past decade. These hazards have led to a 14-26% decrease in net returns per farm per season due to climate change effects. The Lanka Microfinance Practitioner's Association, which has 47 members, reveals that 29 members have a loan portfolio of around 56.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees with 973,000 active borrowers.

Financial literacy among rural women is alarmingly low, making them easy targets for predatory lending practices. As the climate crisis continues to exacerbate the situation, the need for comprehensive financial education and interventions to protect vulnerable communities from exploitation becomes increasingly urgent.

As Shiroma Sandamali and her fellow women farmers continue their arduous struggle against economic violence and climate change, their resilience serves as a reminder of the urgent need for action. The world must join hands to address this pressing issue, ensuring that no woman farmer has to contemplate selling her kidney or taking her own life to escape the clutches of debt.

The Sri Lankan government's efforts to alleviate the debt burden of women affected by droughts are commendable. However, more needs to be done to protect vulnerable communities from exploitation. The situation calls for comprehensive financial education, fair lending practices, and interventions that empower women farmers to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.