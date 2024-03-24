Economic Crisis in Cuba: Rationing System Strains as Half Million Flee

HAVANA, March 2024 — Cuba's once robust rationing system, a lifeline during the Cold War, is now under severe strain amidst a deepening economic crisis. The country faces an exodus of nearly half a million citizens to the U.S. and Europe, leading to a significant reduction in the availability of rationed food. María de los Ángeles Pozo, a retired school worker, reminisces about times when the government ration book, or libreta, provided her family with an array of food items, signaling how dire the situation has become for those remaining.

Historical Context and Present Challenges

The libreta was introduced in July 1963, becoming a cornerstone of Cuba's socialist system, especially during crises like the Special Period in the 1990s. However, the current economic turmoil has exacerbated the challenges, with many Cubans feeling unprepared for the emerging unequal economic landscape. The arrival of small private markets charging international prices has highlighted the stark disparities in a country where non-state commerce was previously non-existent and average incomes hover between $16 and $23 monthly.

Impact of the Exodus

The massive exodus of almost half a million Cubans has not only led to a decrease in the population but also a dramatic reduction in the availability of rationed food. The departure of so many, coupled with the government's attempts to reduce the number of people receiving subsidized food, has intensified the sense of deprivation. This situation is further aggravated by low productivity, high inflation, and external factors such as COVID-19 and U.S. sanctions.

Looking Forward

As Cubans navigate their new reality, the future remains uncertain. The government attributes the severe inflation and economic downturn to a mix of internal and external pressures, including the pandemic and sanctions. However, with the rationing system unable to meet the needs of its people, the crisis calls for innovative solutions to address the lack of production, hard currency, and the essential equipment needed for agricultural and economic stability. While the government attempts to mitigate the impact, the Cuban people's resilience is once again tested as they face these unprecedented challenges.