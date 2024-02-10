Dystopian Worlds Unraveled at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival

On the inaugural day of the 15th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF), authors Meghna Pant and Rajat Chaudhuri delved into the unsettling realm of dystopian literature, discussing their latest works amidst a captivated audience. The session, aptly titled 'Today's Dystopias', took place on February 10, 2024, and revolved around the theme of the eerie familiarity found in a fictional dystopian world.

Unveiling 'The Man Who Lost India'

A memorable moment during the festival was the launch of Pant's latest novel, 'The Man Who Lost India'. Actress Swastika Mukherjee graced the occasion, lending her voice to read excerpts from the book. Pant shared that her inspiration for writing a war novel stemmed from her curiosity, masochism, and the need to challenge the argument that women cannot write serious or war novels.

Chaudhuri's 'Spellcasters' and Climate Crisis

Climate activist and author Rajat Chaudhuri also took the stage to discuss his latest work, 'Spellcasters'. In a chilling portrayal of a dystopian world, Chaudhuri's novel revolves around a character gradually losing his mental faculties as the planet deteriorates due to climate change.

The Role of Violence and Social Media

The conversation between Pant and Chaudhuri took an interesting turn as they delved into the topic of violence in dystopian novels. Chaudhuri pointed the finger at social media for desensitizing individuals and perpetuating violence. Pant, on the other hand, emphasized that change should begin at an individual level.

As the session drew to a close, the audience was left pondering the unsettling yet oddly familiar worlds painted by Pant and Chaudhuri. Their engaging and thought-provoking discussions served as a stark reminder of the fine line between fiction and reality, leaving attendees eager for more enlightening sessions at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival.

Ultimately, the AKLF's 'Today's Dystopias' session succeeded in sparking conversations and challenging perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of literature. With authors like Meghna Pant and Rajat Chaudhuri at the helm, the festival's 15th edition is off to a promising start.