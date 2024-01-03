Dylan Mulvaney and Urban Decay: A Partnership for Inclusivity Amid Controversy

Transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney has entered into a new professional alliance with makeup brand Urban Decay. The partnership was announced through a video on TikTok, where Mulvaney, known for the popular series ‘Days of Girlhood’, presented a birthday makeover using Urban Decay’s flagship product, the All-Nighter Setting Spray.

Urban Decay and Mulvaney: A Collaboration for Change

Urban Decay confirmed the collaboration on its Facebook page, urging its followers to join hands in fostering a more positive online atmosphere. While Mulvaney’s influence has been controversial in the past, Urban Decay’s decision to partner with the influencer underlines the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Previous Partnerships and Their Impact

Interestingly, Mulvaney’s earlier collaboration with Bud Light turned out to be a financial disaster. The Anheuser-Busch brand saw a staggering $395 million dip in U.S. sales and a 30% year-on-year plummet in Bud Light volumes. Despite this, brands continue to engage with Mulvaney, hoping to leverage the influencer’s massive TikTok following, which currently stands at 10.3 million.

Reception of the Collaboration and Mulvaney’s Future Aspirations

The recent Urban Decay partnership has elicited mixed reactions. While some fans lauded the makeover, others criticized Mulvaney’s appearance and approach to gender presentation. The influencer, undeterred by the criticism, continues to champion transgender rights and issues. A testament to this commitment, Mulvaney recently revealed the receipt of a new passport with an updated gender marker, reflecting hope for a future that is less intimidating and more accepting.