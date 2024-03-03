DSWD Deploys Aid to Agusan del Norte Students Following Armed Conflict

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has taken swift action to mitigate the psychological impact on children caught in the crossfire of a recent armed conflict in Agusan del Norte. A team of 17 social workers provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) to 332 students from Doña Telesfora Elementary School (DOTES), demonstrating the government's dedication to the well-being of its youngest constituents in times of crisis.

Immediate Response to Crisis

The armed encounter that unfolded on February 23 near DOTES triggered a prompt response from the DSWD, with social workers arriving on the scene to offer support and comfort. Led by Michael Andohuyan, the team's mission was clear: to address the emotional and psychological needs of the students, ensuring their ability to return to their studies unimpeded by trauma. This initiative underscores the agency's role in providing critical support to children in the aftermath of conflict, reinforcing the importance of mental health care in recovery processes.

Community's Gratitude and Resilience

The school's head, Liezel Santos, and Doña Telesfora Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairperson Guyle Ochia, expressed their heartfelt thanks to the DSWD Caraga team for their immediate and effective intervention. Their gratitude highlighted not just the timely assistance provided but also the strengthened sense of security and support felt by the students and the broader community alike. The positive feedback from those directly affected by the conflict serves as a testament to the critical role of psychosocial support in healing and rebuilding resilient communities.

DSWD's Ongoing Commitment

Asst. Sec. Romel Lopez, speaking on behalf of the DSWD, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of children, especially those in conflict-vulnerable areas. The deployment of social workers and development workers to Agusan del Norte is just one example of the DSWD's broader mission to uphold social protection and ensure that no child is left behind in the face of adversity. The successful delivery of PFA sessions and the observed resilience among the children serve as encouraging indicators of the community's ability to overcome the psychological impacts of conflict.

The DSWD's proactive measures in Agusan del Norte not only provided immediate relief but also set a precedent for how governmental agencies can effectively respond to similar crises in the future. By prioritizing the mental health and well-being of children in conflict situations, the DSWD is laying the groundwork for more resilient and supportive communities across the Philippines.