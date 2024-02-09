Doctors in Ondo State Issue Week-Long Ultimatum Over Welfare Disparity

A potent wave of dissent in the medical community of Ondo state, Nigeria, has coalesced into a week-long ultimatum for the state government. The catalyst for this surging discontent? A persistent disparity in welfare packages and salaries compared to neighboring states, leaving the dedicated doctors of Ondo feeling overlooked and undervalued.

Advertisment

Among the many faces of this escalating protest, Ms. Abiola stands as a resolute figure. She, like many others who transferred their services from HMB to teaching hospitals in 2019, has yet to receive the benefits promised despite their appointments being confirmed since 2023.

The categories of staff affected include nurses, pharmacists, medical social workers, radiologists, dietitians, clinical psychologists, drivers, tailors, and more. This disparity has sparked a wave of discontent, with the doctors' association, NMA, stepping forward to express their concerns.

The Domino Effect of Discontent

Advertisment

The ripple effects of this dissatisfaction are far-reaching. The NMA has highlighted the acute shortage of health personnel, with many doctors shying away from employment with the state government due to the lower entry-level grade offered.

Moreover, numerous doctors have already left for greener pastures locally and internationally. This exodus of medical talent further strains the healthcare system, leaving those who remain to grapple with the mounting pressure.

The Hazards of Neglect

Advertisment

The non-implementation of the approved hazard allowance and the dire lack of equipment in health facilities have only served to exacerbate the situation. The Congress observed that these conditions further demoralize the health workers who continue to serve despite the odds.

"We are not just fighting for better pay," Ms. Abiola asserts. "We are fighting for the right to work in an environment that values our contributions and provides us with the tools we need to do our jobs effectively."

As the week-long ultimatum ticks away, the doctors of Ondo state continue their fervent call for change. Their hope is not just for improved welfare packages and salaries, but for a healthcare system that truly supports and values its frontline workers.

Their message is clear: the time for change is now. The state government must act to address the disparities and inadequacies plaguing the healthcare system, or risk losing more of its valuable medical talent.