CSPR Champions Social Protection in Zambia, Urges AU Protocol Ratification

During a significant meeting at the Grand Palace Hotel, Fides Tembatemba, executive director of Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR), declared a unified commitment with stakeholders towards advocating for poverty reduction through enhanced social protection measures. The event, marked by the presence of media, church leaders, and traditional figures, underscored CSPR's dedication to fostering understanding and cooperation in pushing for the ratification of the African Union (AU) Protocol on Social Security and Social Protection. Tembatemba highlighted the ongoing struggles of many Zambians against poverty, emphasizing the crucial role of social protection in empowering individuals and securing a sustainable future.

Strategic Collaborations for National Development

The dialogue at the Grand Palace Hotel was not just a moment of advocacy but also a strategic gathering for forming alliances. Tembatemba outlined the importance of joint efforts between civil society organizations, the media, and government institutions in promoting social protection policies. Highlighting recent workshops aimed at the AU Protocol's ratification, she underscored the necessity of such measures to address socio-economic challenges in Zambia. The executive director stressed the significance of these collaborations in achieving national security and sustainable development.

Learning and Amplifying Voices

Further, Tembatemba touched on CSPR's role in bridging the gap between civil society organizations and governmental agencies focused on social protection. By advocating for the AU Protocol on Social Protection, CSPR aims to not only expand its advocacy reach but also to create platforms for learning and information sharing across Africa. She detailed CSPR's engagement with the International Labour Organization (ILO), emphasizing the need to align efforts and amplify voices to tailor approaches that meet local needs while standardizing advocacy issues.

Addressing Social Protection as a Fundamental Right

In her closing remarks, Tembatemba underscored social protection as a fundamental right that ensures dignity and security for all citizens, essential for integrating into broader strategies, especially during crises. She highlighted the absence of robust social protection measures, urging the need for effective frameworks inspired by successful models from other countries. The focus on disparities, particularly in women's healthcare, was underlined as a critical area for collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society. This partnership is vital for establishing comprehensive social protection systems that can address the challenges faced by Zambians today.

The commitment of CSPR and its allies marks a hopeful step towards combating poverty and enhancing the quality of life for many Zambians through the ratification and implementation of the AU Protocol on Social Protection. As these efforts continue, the anticipation for a brighter, more secure future for all Zambians grows, underscoring the importance of collective action in achieving significant societal progress.