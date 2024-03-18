Crackdown on Social Media Influencers Endorsing Online Gambling, Warns Consumer Watchdog

In a significant move, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a stern advisory to social media platforms and advertising intermediaries, highlighting the growing concern over influencers endorsing online gambling. The advisory, aimed at curbing the promotion of gambling activities which are largely prohibited under the Public Gambling Act of 1867, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against irresponsible advertising.

Strengthening Regulatory Oversight

The CCPA's advisory comes in response to the 'increasing instances' of both direct and surrogate endorsements of betting and gambling activities by social media influencers. This move underscores a concerted effort to clamp down on advertisements that not only flout the Public Gambling Act but also pose significant financial and socio-economic risks, particularly to the younger demographic. Furthermore, the authority has made it clear that influencers and celebrities found endorsing such activities will be 'equally liable' under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, facing possible fines and prosecutions.

Advisory Implications and Legal Framework

Online advertisement intermediaries have been specifically instructed not to target Indian audiences with betting ads, a directive that places a spotlight on the responsibility of these platforms in curbing gambling promotions. The legal landscape surrounding online gaming and gambling remains complex, with states like Sikkim, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka having their specific regulations. This advisory, therefore, not only seeks immediate compliance but also ignites a discourse on the need for a uniform legal framework to address the challenges posed by online gambling.

The CCPA's advisory reflects growing concerns over the impact of online gambling on society, particularly on the youth. Research from Bristol University in the UK underscores the difficulty in identifying gambling content marketing as advertising on social media, with a significantly low percentage of children and young adults able to recognize such content as advertising. This situation highlights the urgent need for regulatory changes and advertising literacy education to protect vulnerable groups from the lure of online gambling.