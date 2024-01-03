Converse Reveals Fashion ‘Ins and Outs’ for 2024, Sparks TikTok Trend

In a nod to the fashion-forward, Converse has unfurled its anticipated list of ‘ins and outs’ for the year 2024. The brand’s forecast not only hints at what’s in vogue but also serves as a guidebook for shoe lovers. The ‘ins’ for the year, as per Converse, include fun with laces, customizing footwear, dressing for mood, thick platform shoes, and knee-high styles.

Converse’s ‘Outs’ for 2024

Not just limiting to the ‘ins’, Converse has also highlighted the trends that are likely to be passé. The ‘outs’, as identified by the brand, are: rejecting ‘razzle dazzle,’ stealing shoes on first dates (a nod to a peculiar incident from 2023), leaving favorite styles unused, gatekeeping sneaker collaborations, and confining oneself to a single aesthetic.

Trend Forecasting: A Growing Trend

The practice of sharing trend predictions is increasingly popular, especially at the start of a new year. Traditionally a prerogative of fashion houses and style gurus, trend forecasting has now permeated the mainstream, thanks to social media platforms like TikTok. Pseudo-trend forecasting, in particular, has gained significant traction among Gen-Z users.

Ins and Outs of 2024: A Social Media Phenomenon

The hashtag ‘ins and outs of 2024’ is particularly trending on TikTok, with over 469.2K videos. This digital trend, reported by Amina Ayoud, an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, underscores the role of social media in influencing and shaping fashion trends.