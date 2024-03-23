Community Gathers in Tribute: Vigil for Llŷr Davies after Fatal Pembrokeshire Quarry Incident

Following a heart-wrenching incident that claimed the life of 16-year-old Llŷr Davies in a dumper truck crash at Gilfach Quarry near Efailwen, Pembrokeshire, more than a hundred individuals congregated at Dyffryn Beach to honor his memory. The tragic event occurred on 12 March, leaving the local community and beyond in mourning. Emyr Jones, Llŷr's U16s rugby coach, reminisced about Davies as a vibrant soul with a profound love for life and nature, especially fishing.

Advertisment

The Vigil: A Wave of Light for Llŷr

In a touching tribute to Llŷr's life, attendees at Dyffryn Beach lit up the night in what was described as a "wave of light," symbolizing the bright, energetic spirit Llŷr was known to embody. Organized by Lisa Pritchard Evans, the event was a poignant reminder of Llŷr's deep connection to the sea and his joyful, impactful presence in the community. The large turnout, including people from neighboring areas, underscored the widespread effect Llŷr's passing has had, illustrating the collective grief and the desire to support his family during this difficult time.

Investigation Underway

Advertisment

In the wake of the tragedy, Dyfed-Powys Police, alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash. The inquiry comes as part of the broader effort to understand the sequence of events that resulted in the loss of such a young life. An inquest into Llŷr's death has also been opened and adjourned, signaling the start of a search for answers in the devastating occurrence.

Community Response and Support

The outpouring of love and support for Llŷr's family from the community and beyond has been overwhelming. The vigil not only served as a platform for communal mourning but also as a testament to the impact Llŷr had on those around him. As the investigation continues, the community remains united in remembrance of Llŷr, with many hoping for closure and justice for the young life cut tragically short. The legacy of Llŷr's spirited personality and love for the natural world will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the hearts of those who knew him.