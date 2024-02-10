Colleges Unite to Combat Student Hunger and Homelessness

In a landscape of soaring tuition fees and escalating living costs, Gwynedd Mercy University and Montgomery County Community College are stepping up to confront the crisis of food and housing insecurity among students. Spearheaded by Wendy Gaynor, the newly launched College Student Basic Needs Program (CSBNP) aims to propel students towards academic success and improved employment prospects.

A Multifaceted Approach to Student Well-Being

A recent study underscored the insufficiency of merely addressing food insecurity, prompting the expansion of the CSBNP to encompass housing assistance and other essential necessities. The consortium has swelled to seven members, including Manna on Main Street and Your Way Home Montgomery County, providing a holistic safety net for students grappling with financial instability.

The pandemic's economic fallout has further exacerbated the predicament, but the CSBNP has remained steadfast in its commitment. Securing substantial funding, the program has made significant investments, such as the food pantry and housing scholarship fund at Gwynedd Mercy University. Montgomery County Community College has also established a Wellness Center that offers mental health services, scheduled counseling, and food pantries.

A Ripple Effect Across the Nation

The initiative has sparked a wave of similar programs across the country. In Bowling Green, Ohio, Bowling Green State University now offers free gently-used clothing from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, embodying the university's dedication to student welfare.

Oregon is also making strides in this arena, with the House Committee on Higher Education considering a bill known as HB 4162 or the Student Emergency Needs Package. This legislation seeks to alleviate housing, food, and transportation costs for public college and university students by allocating $6 million from the state's general fund.

The majority of the funds, $5 million, would be channeled towards basic needs programming at Oregon's public postsecondary schools. The remaining $1 million would bolster Open Oregon Educational Resources, a statewide initiative providing low-cost or free textbooks to college students.

Fighting Food Insecurity on Campus

Los Angeles Trade-Technical College is also addressing food insecurity with its Basic Needs program, which includes a Food Pantry stocked with fresh produce and non-perishables. Available every other Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm at the Southeast corner of the E3 Building Cafeteria, the program aims to ensure that no student goes hungry.

As the sun sets on another day, Wendy Gaynor reflects on the progress made and the road ahead. "It's not just about providing resources," she muses. "It's about empowering our students to overcome adversity and thrive."

