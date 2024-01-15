Cheba Hut Stands for Cannabis Justice Reform with Last Prisoner Project

The cannabis-themed sandwich and bar chain, Cheba Hut, is once again joining hands with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) to support cannabis criminal justice reform. This collaboration marks the third consecutive year of their partnership, aimed at aiding the release of individuals incarcerated for marijuana possession. The initiative, aptly named SmokeOut InJustice Day, is set to take place on January 20th, the anniversary of Cheba Hut. On this day, $2 from every entree sold at over 60 Cheba Hut locations will be donated to LPP.

Advocacy Amidst Decriminalization

In a time when cannabis has been decriminalized in numerous states, the cause championed by Cheba Hut and LPP remains as relevant as ever. The initiative is a stark reminder of the lingering injustices tied to marijuana possession, even as the legal landscape around cannabis evolves. By rallying behind this cause, Cheba Hut continues to use its platform to shed light on these outdated legal systems and advocate for change.

A Growing Coalition

In its previous run, the SmokeOut InJustice Day initiative successfully raised over $100,000, which was generously matched by Dutchie. This year, the coalition supporting this cause has expanded to include other renowned cannabis brands. Companies such as Dime Bags, Native Roots, King Palm, and Wana Brands have pledged their support for the initiative. Wana Brands, in particular, is making a significant contribution of $25,000 and will make its presence felt at select Cheba Hut locations on the event day.

A Day of Celebration and Advocacy

The SmokeOut InJustice Day is more than just a fundraising event. For the staff and customers of Cheba Hut, it's a day of reflection and celebration. It serves as a platform to commemorate the advancements in cannabis reform while actively contributing to the fight against outdated legal systems. With every sandwich sold, Cheba Hut and its customers are making a statement, staking their stand in the ongoing battle for cannabis justice reform.