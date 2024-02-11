Celebrity Feud Erupts: Comedian Bello Khabir Accuses Bobrisky of Inappropriate Advances

Comedian Bello Khabir, popularly known as Bello Kreb, has ignited a firestorm with his recent allegations against Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky. In an episode of The Esther Show podcast, Khabir accused Bobrisky of being gay and claimed that the crossdresser made inappropriate advances towards him at an event in 2017 or 2018.

Advertisment

Bello Khabir's story began when he portrayed a feminine character in one of his comedy skits, which led to a surge of unusual requests from the LGBTQ+ community. Among these requests, Khabir alleges, was an encounter with Bobrisky, who reportedly exhibited inappropriate behavior towards him at an event. This encounter, according to Khabir, ended with Bobrisky blocking him on social media after a video selfie they took together went viral.

Bobrisky, however, has vehemently denied these allegations. In an Instagram post, the crossdresser insisted that he had blocked Khabir since 2017 and would not engage in arguments with someone he deemed as 'broke'. He further stated that he would not deny it if a billionaire showed interest in him, but not someone like Khabir.

The Blurred Lines of Fame and Truth

Advertisment

The accusations and denials between Bello Khabir and Bobrisky have sparked a heated debate on social media. Fans and critics alike are questioning the motives behind Khabir's claims, with some speculating that the comedian is using Bobrisky's name for clout.

In an era where fame can be as fleeting as a viral video, the line between truth and sensationalism often blurs. As the public grapples with the veracity of Khabir's allegations, it raises questions about the responsibility of celebrities and the role of the media in shaping narratives.

The Human Cost of Allegations

Beyond the spectacle of celebrity feuds, there is a human cost to such allegations. For Bobrisky, who has openly identified as a transgender woman, Khabir's claims can be seen as an attack on his identity and a reinforcement of harmful stereotypes.

On the other hand, Khabir's decision to come forward with his story also carries its own risks. In a society where homosexuality is still stigmatized, his allegations could potentially damage his career and personal life.