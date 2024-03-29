Bulawayo Men Demand Support Units for Gender-Based Violence Concerns

Amid growing concerns over gender-based violence (GBV) in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, men have voiced a pressing need for victim-friendly units tailored to their unique challenges. During a community engagement facilitated by opposition legislator Desire Moyo, Nkulumane residents candidly shared their grievances, revealing a disturbing trend of silence and neglect. Men recounted experiences of mockery and disbelief when attempting to report GBV incidents, underscoring a systemic issue within law enforcement approaches toward male victims.

Advertisment

Addressing the Silence: A Call for Men's Affairs Ministry

The men of Bulawayo are advocating for the establishment of a ministry dedicated to men's affairs, aiming to bridge the gap in support and acknowledgment of male GBV victims. This proposition stems from a deep-seated frustration with the prevailing gender stereotypes that undermine men's experiences of abuse. The call to action resonates with a broader push for societal and institutional reform, challenging entrenched norms and advocating for inclusivity in GBV discourse and support mechanisms.

Law Enforcement and Support Systems: A Path Forward

Advertisment

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube has refuted claims of gender bias within the force, asserting that officers are equipped with the necessary training to handle GBV cases sensitively and impartially. Meanwhile, advocacy groups like Padare/Enkundleni Men's Forum are bolstering efforts to encourage male victims to come forward. Programmes officer Meseli Nyoni emphasizes the importance of safe spaces where men can share their stories and seek assistance, highlighting the critical role of victim-friendly units in facilitating recovery and justice.

Cultural Norms and the Silence of Male Victims

The reluctance among men to report GBV incidents is not merely a local issue but a global challenge, exacerbated by cultural norms and misconceptions surrounding masculinity. Studies, including a 2022 report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, reveal a concerning prevalence of GBV, with one in every seven men falling victim. This silence is further compounded by a lack of awareness about available support, pointing to a dire need for widespread education and outreach to dismantle stigmas and empower male victims to speak out.