Building Bridges: The Impactful Journey of We Are Social Enterprise Recruitment

Building Bridges to Opportunity: The Remarkable Journey of We Are Social Enterprise Recruitment

Nestled in Leeds, a recruitment firm with an extraordinary mission is reshaping lives and redefining the construction industry. Established in 2018 by James McBride and Lyndon Timings-Thompson, We Are Social Enterprise Recruitment (WASE) is a beacon of hope for disadvantaged individuals seeking employment, offering them a chance to upskill and find their footing in the job market.

Since its inception, WASE has dedicated over 5,000 hours to employability support, conducted more than 100 employment workshops, and built a robust network with prominent UK contractors, including Willmott Dixon, Morgan Sindall, and Equans UK. The firm's commitment to social impact has resulted in a significant return, with a 1.95x social value according to National TOMS calculations for 2024. This translates to nearly two pounds of social value generated for every pound spent with WASE.

A New Paradigm in Recruitment

WASE's core mission is to create social impact while providing top-notch recruitment services to ethical companies. The enterprise focuses on investing in the upskilling of disadvantaged individuals, equipping them with essential tools such as CV writing, interview skills, and job acumen. By addressing the economic and mental health costs of unemployment, WASE is fostering a more inclusive and sustainable job market.

In recognition of its efforts, WASE has garnered numerous accolades, including the 2021 Sustainable Supply Chain Partner of the Year award and recognition from Goldman Sachs and Leeds University's Spark Accelerator. Despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and breaking into a market dominated by established players, WASE remains optimistic about its future and its role in the social enterprise sector.

The Rise Ahead Pledge: A Global Alliance for Social Innovation

In a bid to address the estimated $1.125 trillion in funding required by social enterprises, the Schwab Foundation's Global Alliance for Social Entrepreneurship has launched the Rise Ahead Pledge. This initiative aims to mobilize private sector commitments on social innovation, with over a dozen companies already pledging to increase their engagement in social innovation by 2030.

The pledge signatories commit to taking action in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, with specific activities including financial and non-financial support to social innovators, social procurement, and integrating social innovation principles into core business operations. A comprehensive report outlining best practices for corporate engagement in social innovation has also been released, providing guidance on 11 mechanisms for effective partnerships with social enterprises.

Redefining the Future of Recruitment and Social Impact

With a goal to boost its revenue by 40% in 2024, WASE aims to contribute over £10 million in social and local economic value to communities. As co-founder James McBride emphasizes, the company is committed to redefining recruitment within the construction industry and paving the way for lasting, positive change.

As we look to the future, the story of We Are Social Enterprise Recruitment serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of social enterprises. By bridging the gap between opportunity and those who need it most, WASE is not only reshaping the recruitment landscape but also illuminating a path towards a more equitable and sustainable world.