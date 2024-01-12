Bristol City Council Fights Homelessness with Refurbished Homes Initiative

In a significant move to combat homelessness, Bristol City Council has launched a project to purchase and refurbish 15 one-bedroom homes, with the aim of providing support to individuals at risk of sleeping rough. This initiative has been made possible by a £2.3 million grant from the government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme (SHAP).

Addressing the Homelessness Crisis

The escalating homelessness crisis in Bristol has compelled the council to take this proactive step. This approach is not only more humane but also more cost-effective than relying on temporary accommodation provided by private landlords. With the city’s budget for temporary housing for the homeless projected to reach £11 million this year, the investment in council-owned properties is a financially astute move.

The refurbished homes will cater to the needs of young people and single adults, offering not just a safe shelter but also essential support services to help them reclaim their autonomy. The initiative is targeted at addressing the high demand for temporary housing in Bristol, where over 1,300 people are currently lodged in transitory accommodations, including high-priced hotels and bed and breakfasts.

Collaboration and Support Services

The council is joining forces with the Addiction Recovery Agency (ARA) and St Mungo’s, with both of these organizations expected to play a crucial role in managing the properties and delivering support to the residents. The council’s homelessness services annually interact with over 2,100 people facing the risk of rough sleeping. This includes a wide range of individuals, such as long-term rough sleepers, ex-prisoners, hospital dischargees, and refugees and asylum seekers.

A Step Towards Independence

This investment seeks to improve the mental and physical well-being of those affected by rough sleeping, and to help address the root causes of homelessness. The support from ARA and St Mungo’s is also designed to help individuals build the skills and confidence necessary for independent living, making it a comprehensive approach towards tackling homelessness.