Social Issues

Brighton and Hove City Council Tackles Violence Against Women: Public Consultation Session Announced

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Brighton and Hove City Council Tackles Violence Against Women: Public Consultation Session Announced

The city council of Brighton and Hove is stepping forward to address the escalating issue of misogyny and violence against women and girls. Council leader Bella Sankey has made a strong stance, refusing to acknowledge the current situation as standard and calling for public involvement to develop effective countermeasures. A public consultation session is planned for January 29 at the Brighthelm Centre on North Road. The session is designed to capture insights and suggestions from the community, contributing to the development of a solid strategy to make the city safer for women and girls.

Rising Sexual Offences Prompt Action

The surge in reported sexual offences is a significant catalyst behind this initiative. The council is keen to partner with local organizations committed to abolishing violence against women and girls, as part of a unified effort to change the prevailing state of affairs. This session is a part of the ‘Re-Imagine’ series, which previously centered on addressing issues like graffiti tagging and the cost of living crisis.

Public Participation: A Key to Change

The upcoming fourth session is set to investigate health improvement strategies. The council’s ultimate target is to incorporate the public’s contributions into an action plan that will be integrated into the council plan for 2023 to 2027.

Next Session: Health Matters

The community workshop for discussing health issues is scheduled on February 26 at the Patcham Community Centre. Council leader Bella Sankey is also urging the government to reinstate the Household Support Fund, which is crucial for residents grappling with the cost of living crisis. The city council’s proactive approach aims to foster a safer and healthier city, where every resident can live without fear.

Social Issues
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

