Bridging the Digital Divide: Cherokee Nation's $80 Million Broadband Project

In an era where connectivity is as vital as electricity, parts of rural America still grapple with digital isolation. However, a transformative wave is set to sweep across the Cherokee Nation in rural northeast Oklahoma, thanks to an ambitious $80 million project aimed at erecting 15 new cell towers to weave a broadband Internet network across 16 Cherokee communities. This initiative, a beacon of hope for employment, education, healthcare, and improved quality of life, marks a significant leap towards bridging the digital divide that has long plagued these areas.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground in Connectivity

The Cherokee Nation's venture is not just about laying down infrastructure; it's about laying down new opportunities. With the Kenwood cell tower already heralded as a major milestone, this project is a testament to the commitment towards digital inclusion. The network, powered by Viasat Internet's advanced satellite technology, promises high-speed internet access that sidesteps the conventional requirement for ground-based infrastructure. This means that streaming, browsing, and other online activities will become accessible, enhancing the quality of life in these rural and remote areas.

A Vision for the Future

Advertisment

Aaron Wheeler steps into the role of the director of the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) at a pivotal moment. Tasked with addressing the rural broadband access gaps, Wheeler is charting a course towards universal, reliable high-speed internet across Washington. This vision holds particular promise for indigenous and rural communities, with Governor Jay Inslee spotlighting Wheeler's experience as a beacon of hope. The Cherokee Nation's initiative is a microcosm of this larger movement, addressing broadband needs and fostering health care, education, and business development opportunities.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite these strides towards connectivity, challenges loom large. Enrollment in rural broadband access programs is noticeably lagging behind urban counterparts, leaving millions at the brink of digital exclusion. This disparity underscores the urgency of projects like the Cherokee Nation's. Meanwhile, in a stark contrast of societal issues, a confrontation outside a Hollywood restaurant named in the Danny Masterson rape case highlighted the tensions between protestors and patrons. This incident, resulting in the arrest of a protestor, serves as a reminder of the complex web of challenges that communities face, from digital isolation to social justice.

The Cherokee Nation's broadband project, expected to be completed in two years with support from federal grants and the American Rescue Plan Act, is not just about towers and technology. It's about forging connections that transcend geographical and digital barriers. Through initiatives like the Connected Learning Centers and efforts to provide internet access to underserved communities, the Cherokee Nation is charting a path towards a more connected, inclusive future. As these 15 new cell towers rise, so too do the hopes and prospects of the Cherokee communities, ushering in an era where no one is left behind in the digital age.