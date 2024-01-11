en English
Fashion

Bride’s Friend Becomes Hand Model in Viral Engagement Ring Mishap

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Bride’s Friend Becomes Hand Model in Viral Engagement Ring Mishap

Picture the magic of an engagement proposal, the expectant half-kneel, the sparkling ring, the gasp of joy, and the immortalization of the moment in a picture-perfect snapshot. Now imagine a twist – the ring doesn’t fit. That’s the predicament New York-based bride Nicolette Koske found herself in during her surprise engagement. The ring, a symbol of her love and commitment to her now-husband, David, was a tad too small for her finger. The usual celebratory photos showcasing the dazzling ring were momentarily paused. But Nicolette, quick on her feet, devised a creative solution that has since gone viral.

A Creative Solution to the Ring Mishap

Nicolette’s best friend, Isa Haiti, was instrumental in this clever workaround. Haiti, whose hand perfectly accommodated the ring, became an impromptu hand model. She posed next to the couple, ensuring that only her hand donning the ring was visible in the frame. The result was a picture that effortlessly gave the illusion of Nicolette’s hand showcasing the ring.

Taking TikTok by Storm

This clever trick was shared on TikTok, paired with Bruno Mars’ song “Marry You.” The video fooled many viewers into believing that the hand with the ring was Nicolette’s. It has garnered nearly 2 million views, with viewers marveling at the ingenuity of the friends. The inspiration behind this trick stemmed from a similar TikTok video where someone used a friend’s manicured hand for engagement photos.

A Happy Ending

Despite the initial sizing issue, Nicolette was not overly disappointed. The joy of the engagement and the outpouring of love overshadowed the need to show off the ring immediately. Two days after the proposal, the ring was resized to fit Nicolette, marking the end of her brief stint as a hand model. The couple, now married, celebrated their love on New Year’s Eve, with the rescaled ring adding to their happiness.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

