en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Breaking Down Barriers: Engaging Men in Promoting Gender Equity

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Breaking Down Barriers: Engaging Men in Promoting Gender Equity

In the sphere of corporate culture, gender equity is a topic that stands at the forefront of many discussions. Despite a strong interest reported by men in promoting this cause, their active involvement in its implementation remains strikingly low. This discrepancy between intent and action is rooted primarily in three barriers: fear, ignorance, and apathy.

Understanding the Barriers

The first barrier, fear, arises from concerns about saying or doing the wrong thing. Men, concerned about inadvertently causing offense or misunderstanding, often opt to stay on the sidelines. The second barrier is ignorance, stemming from a lack of understanding about gender equity issues and the steps that can be taken to address them. The third and final barrier is apathy, where some men fail to see the urgency or relevance of the issue to their personal or professional lives.

Addressing Fear and Ignorance

To overcome these barriers and foster gender equity, it is imperative for male organizational leaders to first recognize and address their own fears and ignorance. This involves active learning and unlearning, and a commitment to educate themselves about the nuances of gender equity and the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace. Such an endeavor not only dispels fear and ignorance but also empowers these leaders to educate their peers, thereby catalyzing a ripple effect of awareness and understanding.

Dispelling Apathy

Leaders also need to confront and dispel apathy by demonstrating the relevance of gender equity to everyone’s success. The central message is that gender equity is not about individual men or women, but about creating an inclusive environment that benefits all. By making this connection clear, leaders can help to uproot the apathy that often hinders progress.

As we journey towards a more equitable future, it is crucial to remember that the movement towards gender equity in the workplace is not just a women’s issue, but a human issue. By tackling these barriers, male leaders can engage more men in this movement, bringing us a step closer to the equitable workplaces of the future.

0
Social Issues
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Princess Charlotte's Viral TikTok Video: A Testament to Her Rising Popularity

By BNN Correspondents

PADU System Faces Initial Hurdles as Users Rush to Register

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations in Paris Ignite Debate Over Digital Memory Preservation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

India's Top Court Calls for Government Response on Rehabilitation Guidelines for Vulnerable Individuals

By Rafia Tasleem

'Coronation Street' Excites Fans with Summer Spellman's Secretive Acti ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 mins
'Coronation Street' Excites Fans with Summer Spellman's Secretive Acti ...
heart comment 0
BlipCut Unveils AI Video Translator: A New Era in Multimedia Creation

By BNN Correspondents

BlipCut Unveils AI Video Translator: A New Era in Multimedia Creation
Rodent Clings to Moving Car in Singapore, Sparks Online Debate

By Waqas Arain

Rodent Clings to Moving Car in Singapore, Sparks Online Debate
Austin’s House the Homeless Shaping Policy with HUGSS Event

By Nimrah Khatoon

Austin's House the Homeless Shaping Policy with HUGSS Event
Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views

By Bijay Laxmi

Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views
Latest Headlines
World News
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
11 seconds
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
14 seconds
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
Loopholes to Lucre: South Carolina Clerks Self-Award Pay Raises Amidst Legal Gray Area
15 seconds
Loopholes to Lucre: South Carolina Clerks Self-Award Pay Raises Amidst Legal Gray Area
North Augusta Blues: A New Social and Political Hub for Democrats
17 seconds
North Augusta Blues: A New Social and Political Hub for Democrats
High Stakes and High Scores Anticipated in Upcoming Palace-Everton Clash
33 seconds
High Stakes and High Scores Anticipated in Upcoming Palace-Everton Clash
Spring 2024 Elections: A Pivotal Time for Milwaukee's Political Landscape
1 min
Spring 2024 Elections: A Pivotal Time for Milwaukee's Political Landscape
NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players' ADPs
1 min
NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players' ADPs
ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention
1 min
ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
1 min
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app