Archbishop's Curia Responds to Elderly Priest's Outburst During Mass

Caught amidst the ambience of a solemn religious service in Zurrieq parish, an unexpected incident involving an elderly priest's outburst during Mass has sent ripples through the community. The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, has prompted a response from the Archbishop's Curia, marking a significant chapter in the parish's narrative.

The Incident

The video clip that triggered the controversy showcases an elderly priest in a moment of frustration, demanding that the congregation participate in singing. The priest, in his fervour, asserted his role as 'president' of the Mass, challenging any individual with grievances to confront him directly. This incident, while isolated, has sparked significant reactions, necessitating a formal response from the Archbishop's Curia.

The Archbishop's Curia Responds

In the wake of this incident, the Archbishop's Curia issued a statement expressing regret over the occurrence. Displaying a balanced approach to the situation, the Curia emphasized its commitment to addressing the issue and ensuring the wellbeing of both the elderly priest and the community. The Curia recognized the gravity of any form of verbal abuse, yet appealed for understanding considering the individual circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Call for Empathy

While acknowledging the incident's serious nature, the Curia also requested the public to approach the situation with empathy and sensitivity, particularly in their social media comments. They reiterated the importance of upholding respectful conduct during religious services and empathizing with the individual circumstances of those involved. As the Curia works closely with all concerned parties to address and rectify the situation, it brings to the fore the importance of compassion, understanding, and respect in our shared social spaces.