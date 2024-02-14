Annie the Peregrine Falcon: A New Mate and a New Chapter at UC Berkeley

On the prestigious campus of UC Berkeley, a tale of resilience and new beginnings unfolds in the life of Annie, the esteemed Peregrine Falcon. After the unexplained disappearance of her longtime mate, Lou, Annie has found solace in the company of a new male suitor.

An Unforeseen Turn

Annie's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. She has made the iconic Campanile tower her home for the past eight years, raising 18 chicks in its welcoming nest. Last spring, she and Lou successfully hatched three chicks, captivating onlookers with their majestic flight and resilience.

Lou's disappearance, however, cast a shadow over the Campanile. The Peregrine Falcon, known for their monogamous nature, faced an uncertain future. But Annie, a symbol of strength and adaptability, proved that even in the face of adversity, life finds a way.

A New Chapter Begins

As the upcoming nesting season approaches, anticipation builds around Annie's new companion. The UC Berkeley community is invited to participate in this significant milestone by submitting names for the new male falcon via Cal Falcons' social media channels.

The finalists will be announced on February 16th, with the winning name revealed on February 20th. It is a testament to the bond between Annie and the community that has supported her throughout the years.

Hopes for a Long-Term Partnership

While it is uncommon for a female falcon to have multiple mates over several years, Annie's story is not unprecedented. Peregrine Falcons are known for their adaptability and fierce instincts, and Annie is no exception.

As the nesting season commences, Annie and her new mate will face the challenges of parenthood together. If all goes well, Annie will lay eggs in early to mid-March, with her new partner hunting and delivering meals to her and their young.

The UC Berkeley community eagerly awaits the new chapter in Annie's life, hoping that she will find a long-term partner in her new mate. The Campanile will continue to be a beacon of hope and resilience, a testament to the enduring spirit of the Peregrine Falcons and the community that cares for them.

