In a groundbreaking move towards inclusivity, Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, has set a benchmark in 2023 by fully adapting 684 social infrastructure facilities to meet the needs of persons with disabilities. This initiative, part of a broader national effort, underscores Kazakhstan's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment in line with several key projects, including the National Plan and the Halykpen Birge project, under the guidance of the Kazakh president. With a goal to adapt at least 5,000 objects annually through 2027, the project aims to significantly improve accessibility across the country.

Comprehensive Adaptation Across Sectors

Almaty's approach to inclusivity has been both broad and detailed, with adaptations spanning various sectors. Educational, healthcare, government, cultural, sports, social protection, and service sector facilities have all seen major improvements. This effort not only aligns with the Halykpen Birge project but also addresses the immediate needs of individuals with disabilities, offering them greater accessibility and autonomy in their daily lives. Ulan Inkarbekov, a beneficiary of these adaptations, highlighted the positive changes, particularly in healthcare and commercial establishments, reflecting the tangible impact of these efforts.

Strict State Control Measures

In parallel with the adaptation efforts, the territorial department of the Committee of Labor and Social Protection of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty enforced stringent control measures in 2023. A total of 112 inspections were carried out, leading to the issuance of 97 orders for rectification of violations and the imposition of 17 administrative fines. These measures underscore the government's commitment to not just setting goals but also ensuring compliance and accountability in the process of making public facilities more accessible.

Looking Ahead: Building on Progress

As Almaty and Kazakhstan at large continue to build on the progress made in 2023, the focus remains on not just meeting but exceeding the targets set for the adaptation of public facilities. With over 13,857 objects adapted to date, the journey towards full inclusivity and accessibility for persons with disabilities is well underway. This initiative serves as a model for other cities and countries, demonstrating the impact of comprehensive planning, stringent oversight, and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities.