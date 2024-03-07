Abu Dhabi Hosts Groundbreaking Career Fair for Emirati People of Determination

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Emphasizing on the equitable inclusion of People of Determination in the workforce by bringing inclusive employers together, the first-ever career fair focused on hiring Emirati People of Determination concluded successfully in Abu Dhabi on 06 March. Organized by ImInclusive, the UAE's leading certified disability inclusion enterprise, and Zayed Higher Organization, the UAE's largest non-profit supporting welfare of People of Determination, under the esteemed umbrella of Project Atmah's 2nd edition, supported by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, the event marked a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi's history in regards to disability inclusion in action.

The Career Fair was uniquely designed for candidates to meet face-to-face with employers and discuss vacancies, with employers committing to hiring People of Determination through their participation in the program. Employers received training on interviewing people of determination as part of the year-round program.

Unprecedented Collaboration for Inclusion

Under the Atmah umbrella, the 'Inclusivity Career Fair 2024' witnessed participation from hand-picked organizations, including industry leaders such as e&, Edge Group, Serco, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, du, PWC, Rosewood, VFS Global, Bidfood, Baker Hughes, Atkins Realis, Khidmah, Conrad Abu Dhabi, and more. Job seekers of determination had the opportunity to apply for junior, mid-senior, and senior roles across various sectors such as administration, office skills, graphic design, marketing, with employers demonstrating a strong commitment to inclusive hiring practices.

Leadership and Vision

His Excellency Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director - The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an said: "The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an consistently works towards creating a cohesive community, inclusive of all members of society. Based on a collaborative community-centric ethos, we empower the Third Sector to deliver solutions to pressing social issues. Creating career opportunities for people of determination aligns directly with our core values of ensuring all community members are engaged by working towards improving quality of life. The second edition of the Atmah program stands as a pioneering venture within the region's social impact and sets global precedent. This innovative training initiative is tailored to empower individuals of determination in Abu Dhabi, equipping them with specialized skills crucial for employment opportunities. We are proud to have been a part of this successful event and look forward to seeing the opportunities that arise for the event attendees."

Looking Ahead

Looking towards the next milestone, the three main project collaborators - ImInclusive, ZHO and Ma'an, proud to announce the opening of registrations for the 2nd edition of the Career Fair scheduled for September 2024. The Atmah Program aims to enroll at least 60 employers within 2024. The September fair aims to enlist more committed employers into the program to support employers in meeting their UAE Nationalization goals while prioritizing the hiring of People of Determination. In addition to providing workshops to job seekers with disabilities, ImInclusive conducted multiple readiness workshops to prepare employers for interviewing People of Determination. For disability-inclusive employability supporting People of Determination, UAE Nationals, to secure jobs in Abu Dhabi's private sector, the project is funded by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an and overseen by the Zayed Higher Organization with ImInclusive as the authorized delivery service provider.

The 'Inclusivity Career Fair Abu Dhabi 2024' powered by Atmah Project, underscores Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for all.