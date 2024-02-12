A Second Chance: How ViaPath and Hope University Are Transforming Reentry Through Education

A Second Chance: How ViaPath and Hope University are Redefining Reentry

Breaking Barriers with Education

In North Carolina, a unique partnership between ViaPath Technologies and Hope University is transforming the lives of formerly incarcerated individuals. By providing vocational and education training during their sentence, this program aims to prevent reentry into the prison system.

Antonio Sadler is one such success story. After serving his time, he was given access to ViaPath's resources during the last 18 months of his sentence. Upon his release in 2021, he not only reunited with his family but also secured a job as a product manager at the company.

The harsh reality of recidivism in North Carolina paints a grim picture: nearly half of individuals released from state prisons in 2019 re-offended within two years, according to the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission.

Renewed Efforts to Combat Recidivism

Governor Roy Cooper has recognized the urgent need to address this issue and signed an executive order to help stop people from re-offending. The collaboration between ViaPath and Hope University represents a significant stride towards achieving this goal.

By providing tablets for men and women behind bars across the state, these organizations are ensuring that incarcerated individuals have access to vocational education, CDL certification, and GED preparation materials. These resources are essential in helping them secure employment, housing, and even obtaining a driver's license upon their release.

Maintaining Connections and Boosting Engagement

Beyond the practical aspects of reentry, ViaPath understands the importance of maintaining connections with family members during incarceration. As such, the tablets also offer video chatting capabilities, fostering a sense of community and support.

In just the past eight months, ViaPath has witnessed remarkable engagement in North Carolina. This innovative approach to reentry is not only breaking barriers but also offering a beacon of hope for those seeking a second chance at life.

As we move forward in 2024, it is clear that collaboration between private companies and educational institutions can play a crucial role in reducing recidivism rates and empowering formerly incarcerated individuals to build successful lives.