en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit Commences: A Crucial Event in the Geopolitical Landscape

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit Commences: A Crucial Event in the Geopolitical Landscape

The 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has kicked off, underlining its significance in the geopolitical landscape. The NAM, comprising 120 developing states not formally aligned with any major power bloc, provides a platform for member countries to discuss key issues ranging from international affairs to economic development, peace, and security. The event, covered live by various media outlets, is being closely watched by participating nations and observers alike.

The Essence of the Summit

This year’s summit is of particular importance as it underscores the ongoing efforts of the NAM to assert its relevance and adapt to the evolving global context. The event not only advocates for the interests of its members in the international arena, but also bolsters diplomatic relationships and fosters collaboration on shared challenges.

Summit’s Theme and Focus

The theme of this year’s NAM Summit is ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,’ while the concurrent Third South Summit will concentrate on ‘Leaving No One Behind.’ Both events aim to enhance international cooperation and address global challenges, further reinforcing the NAM’s role in the geopolitical sphere.

Logistics and Security Measures

Uganda, the host country, has expressed readiness to host the summit from January 15 to January 23, 2024, at the Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala. To ensure smooth proceedings, the Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety has released a traffic management advisory detailing routes and anticipated traffic diversions for the event. The summit route will be tightly regulated, complete with security checkpoints to screen all vehicles and divert motorists at specific points.

0
International Affairs Social Issues
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
33 mins ago
Somalia's Parliamentary Head Attends Arab Parliaments Meeting Amid Rising Regional Tensions
The Secretary General of Somalia’s Lower House Federal Parliament recently participated in the 41st meeting of the executive committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments in Doha, Qatar. The meeting was centered around the operations of the association, with a specific emphasis on the amendment of its internal regulation. Partnership with UNODC One
Somalia's Parliamentary Head Attends Arab Parliaments Meeting Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Unveiling the Deeper Impact of International Summits: A Focus on NAM and G77+China
2 hours ago
Unveiling the Deeper Impact of International Summits: A Focus on NAM and G77+China
UN Security Council's Struggle with Conflict Resolution: A Closer Look at the Gaza Crisis
3 hours ago
UN Security Council's Struggle with Conflict Resolution: A Closer Look at the Gaza Crisis
Global Economic Growth to Hit 30-Year Low by 2030, Warns WEF Report
59 mins ago
Global Economic Growth to Hit 30-Year Low by 2030, Warns WEF Report
Nauru Chooses China Over Taiwan Amid Heightened Diplomatic Tensions
1 hour ago
Nauru Chooses China Over Taiwan Amid Heightened Diplomatic Tensions
Tehran Hosts International Conference on 'Operation al-Aqsa Storm'
2 hours ago
Tehran Hosts International Conference on 'Operation al-Aqsa Storm'
Latest Headlines
World News
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
3 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
3 mins
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
3 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
3 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
3 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
3 mins
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
4 mins
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
4 mins
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
4 mins
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app