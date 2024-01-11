en English
Shreveport Braces for Severe Winter Weather: A Community Guide

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Shreveport Braces for Severe Winter Weather: A Community Guide

The City of Shreveport is bracing for a harsh winter storm, with its Department of Water and Sewerage stepping up to guide residents on safeguarding their plumbing systems from the dangers of freezing temperatures. William Daniel, the Director of Shreveport Water & Sewerage, has shared several crucial tips in this regard. These include pinpointing and marking the water main shut-off valve, insulating pipes, disconnecting garden hoses, and maintaining a gentle drip from faucets during severe cold to keep water flowing. The department is also urging residents to promptly report any signs of main breaks to their emergency line and engage licensed plumbers in case of a pipe burst.

Preparing for the Storm

Donny Evans, a plumber with Evans Brothers Plumbing, provided insights on how to prepare properties for a significant winter storm, with a focus on freezing weather protection. Shreveport’s residents are being encouraged to sign up for the Parish’s emergency alert notification system, Everbridge, to stay informed about the weather changes.

Essential Tips for Safe Travel

As the arctic weather approaches, experts are advising people to limit travel and stay indoors. However, for those who must venture out, they are recommended to keep their gas tank at least half full, ensure their car has an adequate amount of anti-freeze, and equip their vehicle with essential items like blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables, boots, and a shovel. Shelters are being established across Shreveport to offer accommodation and meals for those in need during the plummeting temperatures.

Community Organizations Step Up

Local organizations in Shreveport, such as the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission and the Holy Mission, are escalating their efforts to protect the most vulnerable in the community from the freezing temperatures. These organizations are preparing winter essentials for the unhoused, including blankets, clothing, and food. The community members can contribute by donating warm supplies and reaching out to the Rescue Mission if they spot someone in need.

As the severe weather inches closer, SWEPCO is offering tips on how residents can prepare for possible sustained power outages. They have been preparing year-round for severe weather leading to power outages and have managed over six-thousand miles of tree mitigation in 2023. Residents are advised to plan ahead for potential outages, especially considering the dangerously cold temperatures that are forecasted.

Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

