Shiv Sena’s Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker’s Decision in Supreme Court

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:29 am EST
Shiv Sena’s Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker’s Decision in Supreme Court

The political landscape of Maharashtra is on the cusp of transformation as the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena gears up to challenge the Speaker’s decision in the Supreme Court. The Speaker’s recognition of the Eknath Shinde faction as the ‘Real Shiv Sena’ has stirred a political storm, with the Thackeray faction disputing this ruling and pursuing legal recourse to overturn it.

A Disputed Recognition

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker’s refusal to disqualify 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction and subsequent declaration of this faction as the real Shiv Sena has sparked controversy. Critics argue that this decision, based on the test of legislative majority, contradicts the spirit of the tenth schedule. This development has raised questions about the Speaker’s impartiality, and the power to appoint a whip, as previously observed by the Supreme Court.

The Fight for Legitimacy

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has announced his firm intention to move the Supreme Court. Describing the Speaker’s decision as a ‘murder of democracy’, Thackeray also alluded to the possibility of filing a contempt petition against the Speaker. He urged for the Supreme Court’s decision on the case before the upcoming elections, underscoring the court’s recognition of the authority of the whip of his faction and its group leader.

The Implications for Maharashtra

The outcome of this tussle will significantly influence the Shiv Sena’s political standing in Maharashtra, especially with the 2024 elections looming. Thackeray expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra will reject the faction led by ‘traitors’. This unfolding drama is a critical chapter in the ongoing power struggle within the Shiv Sena following the Shinde-led rebellion against the party leadership under Thackeray, triggering a shift in the state government.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

