BNN Newsroom

Shilpa Shetty Unveils Her Experience on ‘Indian Police Force’ Set with Rohit Shetty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
In an exclusive sit-down with ETimes, veteran Indian actress Shilpa Shetty unveiled her experiences on the set of the much-anticipated film, ‘Indian Police Force.’ Amidst the bustle of the Indian film industry, Shetty’s collaboration with renowned director Rohit Shetty has stirred an air of expectancy for this high-octane action film.

Shilpa Shetty on Working with Rohit Shetty

During the interview, Shetty candidly described Rohit Shetty as a ‘tyrant’ on set, a testament to his rigorous and uncompromising approach to his craft. The actress revealed that if not for her involvement, actor Suniel Shetty would have been a choice for the project. This revelation offers a glimpse into the casting dynamics and the consideration process for the film.

Indian Police Force: A New Perception of Policing

Addressing the elephant in the room, Rohit Shetty responded to allegations that his films glorify police brutality and encounter killings. He defended his stance, stating that his films aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the police force, and instilling a sense of fear in the wrongdoers. Shilpa Shetty supported this view, emphasizing how the ‘Indian Police Force’ series has helped alter the public perception of police officers, rekindling respect for their service.

Shilpa Shetty’s Role and Expectations

The actress also hinted the possibility of her character joining Rohit Shetty’s broader cop-verse, akin to the likes of ‘Singham.’ Shetty expressed her enthusiasm about her camaraderie with co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, further fueling the anticipation for the film. She even expressed a desire to play Simmba, a beloved character from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, demonstrating her versatility and ambition as an actress.

In sum, the interview has served to intensify the excitement for ‘Indian Police Force.’ Shilpa Shetty’s insights into the production process, her role, and the movie’s potential impact on Indian cinema have set the stage for what promises to be a significant chapter in her filmography and a noteworthy addition to Rohit Shetty’s repertoire.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

