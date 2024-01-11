en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Shedding Light on the Ionosphere: A Study Under the 2024 Solar Eclipse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Shedding Light on the Ionosphere: A Study Under the 2024 Solar Eclipse

A team of researchers spearheaded by Fabiano Rodrigues, a distinguished physics professor at the University of Texas at Dallas, is gearing up to delve into the mysteries of the ionosphere during the impending total solar eclipse slated for April 8, 2024. The ionosphere, an atmospheric layer hovering between 50 and 400 miles from Earth’s surface, serves as a bridge between our planet and the cosmos. This layer is critical for the functioning of GPS and radio systems as it influences the signals coursing through it.

Unlocking the Ionosphere’s Secrets

The forthcoming solar eclipse offers a rare window of opportunity to scrutinize the ionosphere’s alterations, including electron behavior and the generation of ‘bow waves’. This could potentially enhance our comprehension of the ionosphere and bolster the precision of future GPS and radio devices. Rodrigues’ prior pursuits entailed the design of a radio to gauge disruptions triggered by solar flares. During the eclipse, his team will wield an array of equipment, encompassing an antenna and receiver, to gather data from various locations.

Real-Time Data Display

Isaac Wright, one of Rodrigues’ graduate students, is currently crafting a graph to exhibit changes in electron numbers in real-time. This will provide a unique and immediate perspective on the ionosphere’s reactions to the eclipse. This initiative underscores the research team’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge approaches to understand this atmospheric layer.

Investigating Bow Waves

Moreover, the team will probe into bow waves in the ionosphere, a phenomenon first substantiated during the 2017 solar eclipse. This investigative endeavor could potentially lead to groundbreaking discoveries about our planet’s upper atmosphere. As the eclipse plunges Dallas into nearly four minutes of complete darkness, Rodrigues and his team will be shedding light on the intricate workings of the ionosphere and its profound impact on our technological landscape.

0
Science & Technology United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
11 mins ago
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
Immunis, Inc., a trailblazing biotechnology firm, seeks to usher in a new era of longevity and healthcare by focusing on cellular secretome therapies. These innovative treatments aim to tackle age and disease-related immune decline. To elucidate their mission, Immunis recently released a thought-provoking film, ‘The Time is Now’, bringing together influential figures in the longevity
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
Harvard Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Longevity Lithium Battery
41 mins ago
Harvard Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Longevity Lithium Battery
Unveiling the Extinction of the Real King Kong: The Story of Gigantopithecus
45 mins ago
Unveiling the Extinction of the Real King Kong: The Story of Gigantopithecus
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
13 mins ago
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Indian Delegation Discusses Thirty Meter Telescope Project Progress in Hawaii
34 mins ago
Indian Delegation Discusses Thirty Meter Telescope Project Progress in Hawaii
ISS Expedition 70: A Day of Science and Maintenance in Space
35 mins ago
ISS Expedition 70: A Day of Science and Maintenance in Space
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
10 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
10 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
10 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
11 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
11 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
11 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
11 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
11 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app