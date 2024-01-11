en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued

As the bitter cold clings to the earthquake-stricken areas of the Noto Peninsula, Japan, the forecast of rain, potentially turning into snow, threatens to accentuate the plight of the residents. The weather conditions, already severe, are expected to deteriorate further, posing a potential risk of landslides that has put the public on high alert.

Earthquake Aftermath: A Landscape of Devastation

Earlier, the earthquake left a trail of devastation, crumbling buildings, and destructing traditional quarters. The local population, already grappling with the aftermath of the seismic event, now faces the arduous task of braving the cold. The landscape, once familiar, now bears the scars of a disaster, its remnant structures standing as stark reminders of the earthquake’s might.

Rescue Efforts Amidst Challenges

In the face of adversity, rescue efforts persist. Amidst the wreckage, rescue teams tirelessly comb the debris, their determination undeterred by the biting cold and the monumental task that lies ahead. The urgency for assistance is palpable, as survivors battle the dual challenge of recovering from the disaster and staying warm in the face of the cold wave.

Bracing for Potential Landslides: A New Threat

As if the earthquake and the cold weren’t enough, the residents must now brace for a new threat: landslides. The forecasted rain and potential snowfall heighten the risk, turning the already precarious situation into a ticking time bomb. The public has been urged to exercise extreme caution, as any misstep could trigger a landslide, adding to the existing calamity.

For more detailed weather information and updates on this developing situation, viewers are directed to ‘News Watch 9’, which will provide updates from weather experts Kiyoji Saita and Minoru Aoi. In these trying times, the need of the hour is caution and preparedness, to stand strong against the adversities that nature has thrown in the path of the resilient people of the Noto Peninsula.

0
Japan Watch New Weather
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
3 hours ago
Severe Cold and Risk of Landslides in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula; Public Advised Caution
In the wake of the earthquake that shook the Noto Peninsula, the region is grappling with an onslaught of severe cold temperatures. The weather, far from showing signs of improvement, is predicted to further deteriorate, with rain forecasted for tomorrow, potentially turning into snow. The chilling temperatures and adverse weather conditions exacerbate the already precarious
Severe Cold and Risk of Landslides in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula; Public Advised Caution
Groundbreaking Study Reveals New Aspects of Sensory-Motor Integration in the Brain
4 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study Reveals New Aspects of Sensory-Motor Integration in the Brain
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
4 hours ago
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
Quantum Coherence at Room Temperature Achieved in a Metal-Organic Framework
3 hours ago
Quantum Coherence at Room Temperature Achieved in a Metal-Organic Framework
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Faces Setback, Scientists Optimistic
3 hours ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Faces Setback, Scientists Optimistic
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
3 hours ago
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
9 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
9 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
10 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
10 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
10 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
11 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
11 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
11 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app