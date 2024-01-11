en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Severe Cold and Risk of Landslides in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula; Public Advised Caution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Severe Cold and Risk of Landslides in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula; Public Advised Caution

In the wake of the earthquake that shook the Noto Peninsula, the region is grappling with an onslaught of severe cold temperatures. The weather, far from showing signs of improvement, is predicted to further deteriorate, with rain forecasted for tomorrow, potentially turning into snow. The chilling temperatures and adverse weather conditions exacerbate the already precarious situation following the earthquake, amplifying the risks faced by the residents.

Landslide Threat Looms Over Earthquake-Hit Region

The earthquake’s aftermath coupled with the impending harsh weather conditions have amplified the risk of landslides. The ground, already destabilized by the earthquake, is expected to weaken further due to precipitation. This could lead to landslides, posing a significant threat to the already battered region. In view of the heightened risk, local authorities have alerted the residents, advising them to exercise caution.

Earthquake Devastation Detailed

The recent earthquake has left a trail of destruction across the Noto Peninsula. Buildings have crumbled, and the casualty figures continue to rise with several confirmed deaths and injuries. The quake has also severely disrupted the water supply, further complicating the situation. Rescue personnel face an uphill task, with their efforts being hampered by the destruction and the risk of landslides.

The risk of landslides has also severely impeded travel. There have been hundreds of landslides in the area, making movement difficult and dangerous. The situation calls for careful navigation and coordination as relief efforts continue in the face of these weather-related challenges.

0
Japan Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
3 hours ago
Quantum Coherence at Room Temperature Achieved in a Metal-Organic Framework
Researchers at Kyushu University and Kobe University have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of quantum physics, achieving room-temperature quantum coherence within a metal-organic framework (MOF). Published in the journal Science Advances, the study was spearheaded by Associate Professor Nobuhiro Yanai and Associate Professor Kiyoshi Miyata from Kyushu University’s Faculty of Engineering, alongside Professor
Quantum Coherence at Room Temperature Achieved in a Metal-Organic Framework
Groundbreaking Study Reveals New Aspects of Sensory-Motor Integration in the Brain
4 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study Reveals New Aspects of Sensory-Motor Integration in the Brain
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
4 hours ago
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
3 hours ago
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Faces Setback, Scientists Optimistic
3 hours ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Faces Setback, Scientists Optimistic
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
3 hours ago
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
9 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
9 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
10 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
10 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
10 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
10 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
10 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
10 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app