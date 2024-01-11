Serial Rapist Stuart McInnes Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

Stuart McInnes, a 57-year-old man, has been handed a 14-year prison sentence following his conviction for raping three women while they were asleep and unable to give their consent. The series of assaults spanned 14 long years, from January 2006 to June 2020, taking place in various locations within Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Victims’ Plight

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that two of McInnes’ victims were subjected to repeated sexual assaults while they were incapacitated due to sleep, alcohol intoxication, or under the influence of prescription medication. A third woman fell victim to McInnes’ crime once, raped while she was under the influence of valium.

Judge’s Verdict

Judge Lord Armstrong, presiding over the case, described the offenses as ‘disturbing and grave’ and declared that there was no suitable alternative to a custodial sentence. To underscore the gravity of McInnes’ actions, in addition to the 14-year jail term, he will also be under supervision for five years after his release and has been placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Future Implications

During the post-release supervision period, any breach of conditions could see McInnes return to jail. The court was informed that McInnes, who has no prior jail sentences to his name, poses a medium risk of reoffending. His defense counsel, Edward Targowski KC, relayed that McInnes claimed not to recall the offenses, attributing this alleged memory lapse to his regular consumption of drugs and alcohol. McInnes expressed remorse for his actions, a sentiment noted by his defense counsel.