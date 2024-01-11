en English
Military

Second US-Philippines Maritime Exercise a Success Amid Interference from Chinese Navy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Second US-Philippines Maritime Exercise a Success Amid Interference from Chinese Navy

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command have successfully completed their second Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea, despite some challenges, including interference from Chinese navy ships. This joint maritime exercise, conducted amid a complex backdrop of territorial disputes and rich resources, symbolizes the enduring partnership and cooperation between the Philippines and the U.S. in safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security in the region.

Maritime Exercise Amid Tensions

The joint patrol, which took place over two days, was the second of its kind since November last year. This was initiated during a period of escalated tensions between the Philippines and China. In a show of retaliation, Beijing had launched its own military exercise shortly after the joint patrol was announced. This patrol was conducted by four vessels each from the Philippine navy and the U.S. Indo-Pacific command. Notably, during this stretch, Chinese naval ships reportedly harried Filipino forces, causing a civilian convoy bearing Christmas gifts to retreat.

Defending the Joint Patrol

The Chinese foreign ministry criticized the joint patrols, labeling them as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘detrimental to management and control of the maritime situation and related disputes.’ However, the Philippines firmly defended these maneuvers, asserting that they were conducted within its own seas and in compliance with international law. Despite the ongoing conflicts, Manila remains committed to fostering good relations with all nations, emphasizing peaceful dialogue and adherence to international law as the resolution pathway.

Maritime Engagement and Regional Security

The joint maritime exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines, which took place from January 3 to 4, heightened tensions with China. Initially planned as a three-day exercise, it was shortened to two days at the behest of the U.S. A key observation was the arrival of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, which arrived unannounced, suggesting an unequal and risky relationship. Despite these challenges, this maritime engagement underscores the ongoing efforts by the U.S. and the Philippines to fortify their military collaboration in the face of regional security challenges.

Military Philippines United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

