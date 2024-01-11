SEC Chair Expresses Doubt Over Approval of Ether ETF

In a development that has left investors reeling, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, Gary Gensler, has voiced doubts regarding the approval of an Ether (ETH) Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). This skepticism comes in the wake of the recent approval of a Bitcoin ETF, an event that sparked a surge in Ether’s prices due to speculation that an ETH ETF might be on the cards.

Ethereum’s ETF Approval: On Hold

Despite the approval of Bitcoin ETPs, which Gensler categorizes as non-security commodities, he clarified that this does not indicate the SEC’s readiness to approve crypto asset securities. This is a crucial point, given the ongoing debate in the U.S. about whether cryptocurrencies are securities or commodities. Gensler’s stance is that a majority of crypto assets are investment contracts and hence are under federal securities laws. This viewpoint complicates matters for an ETH ETF.

Securities or Commodities: The Unresolved Debate

The classification of Ethereum as a security or a commodity remains a contentious issue. Until this matter is settled, an ETF structured around Ethereum cannot be treated in the same way as Bitcoin. Major firms like BlackRock, Invesco, Ark, and VanEck, along with Grayscale, are anxiously awaiting SEC decisions on spot ETH ETF applications, which have been in the pipeline since May.

When Will the ETH ETF Be Approved?

Opinions are divided on when an ETH ETF might receive approval. Certain industry experts are optimistic that it could be as early as this year, while others speculate that it may be more likely in 2024, with ETH leading the charge. As the crypto community watches and waits, the future of Ethereum and its potential ETF remains a topic of intense interest and speculation.