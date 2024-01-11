en English
BNN Newsroom

SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency Investments

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency Investments

In a landmark development, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given its nod to the first batch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This is a significant step forward in the cryptocurrency sphere, enabling investors to gain exposure to bitcoin via regulated financial institutions trading on a stock exchange. This eliminates the need for direct crypto holding. The ETFs, sponsored by industry giants such as BlackRock, Invesco, Fidelity, Grayscale, and Ark Invest, are expected to commence trading within the week of approval.

Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investment

An ETF essentially follows the performance of an underlying asset, such as stocks, currencies or commodities like gold. In this case, it’s bitcoin. The value of an ETF oscillates with the underlying asset. The approval of a bitcoin ETF has been likened to the approval of the first spot gold ETF back in 2004, which saw a considerable surge in gold market capitalization.

The advent of a bitcoin ETF is projected to attract an influx of retail investors previously hesitant about cryptocurrency trading. It is expected to enhance the distribution and credibility of crypto as an asset class in the U.S. Moreover, this could lead to the inclusion of bitcoin in mainstream investment portfolios and retirement plans, such as 401(k)s, thereby simplifying the investment process. Investors no longer need to manage digital wallets and can instead purchase an ETF from regulated asset managers.

SEC’s Game-Changing Move

The SEC’s decision signifies a milestone that could potentially fast-track bitcoin’s adoption and alter the mainstream perception of the cryptocurrency. The approval encompasses 11 applications from various companies, with most products expected to begin trading on Thursday. The ETFs are anticipated to attract significant inflows, with estimates ranging from $50 billion to $100 billion this year alone.

This development is seen as a game changer for bitcoin and a major boost for institutionalizing bitcoin as an asset class. The approved ETFs will be listed on various stock exchanges with fees ranging from 0.2% to 1.5%. Bitcoin’s price saw a slight uptick following the SEC approval. This move is seen as a step towards bringing traditional financial products to digital assets and could increase the legitimacy and adoption of crypto assets.

The Long-Awaited Approval

The approval comes after a series of head fakes and built-up hype about the increasing likelihood of ETF approval. Bitcoin saw a price surge as a result, although it still remains about 30% below its peak achieved during the 2021 boom.

The institutional support of the bitcoin ETFs and subsequent regulatory approval serves as a vote of confidence for the crypto industry. Publicly traded stocks tied to crypto-focused companies have taken a hit in 2024 as investor access to bitcoin exposure grew.

While this decision sparks enthusiasm, the SEC Chair Gary Gensler urges investors to remain cautious about the myriad risks associated with bitcoin and products tied to crypto. The approval of bitcoin ETFs is a historic move, but it’s important to tread with caution considering the speculative and volatile nature of bitcoin and its connection with illicit activities.

BNN Newsroom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

