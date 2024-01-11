en English
BNN Newsroom

SEC Approves First Batch of Bitcoin ETFs: A New Dawn for Cryptocurrency Investment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
In a landmark move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit the first batch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from sponsors like BlackRock, Invesco, Fidelity, Grayscale, and Ark Invest. The decision, marking a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, is set to revolutionize investor access to bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era of Investment

ETFs, investment funds that mirror the performance of underlying assets, have offered investors a way to participate in the value of a myriad of assets from stocks to gold. Now, bitcoin joins this pantheon. The new bitcoin ETFs will allow investors to gain exposure to the digital currency’s value without the need for direct ownership. This monumental decision is reminiscent of the introduction of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF, the first spot gold ETF, which saw the gold market capitalization dramatically rise after its introduction in 2004.

Accelerating Bitcoin Adoption

The introduction of these bitcoin ETFs is expected to fast-track the adoption of bitcoin, particularly among retail investors who have thus far been hesitant to engage with cryptocurrency trading. By simplifying the process of owning bitcoin, eliminating the need for managing hardware wallets or understanding the distinction between hot and cold digital wallets, these ETFs will broaden the distribution of bitcoin and elevate the credibility of cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class.

Implications of the SEC’s Decision

The SEC’s approval signifies a marked shift in public perception and is anticipated to lead to the inclusion of bitcoin in mainstream investment portfolios and retirement plans like 401(k)s. However, the SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, a known crypto skeptic, voted to approve the products, emphasizing that bitcoin is a speculative, volatile asset. Despite the approval, the SEC maintains its crackdown on crypto players flouting its laws, suggesting that while the landscape is changing, regulatory scrutiny and market volatility remain.

BNN Newsroom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

