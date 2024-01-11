en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ushered in a new era for the digital asset sector by approving exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This landmark decision is expected to broaden the access of Wall Street and beyond to the largest cryptocurrency, currently valued at approximately $1.7 trillion.

Historic Milestone for the Digital Asset Ecosystem

The SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs represents a significant milestone for the digital asset ecosystem in the United States. Among those authorized to offer such funds are financial giants BlackRock Inc., Invesco Ltd., and Valkyrie. These developments have spurred a rally in cryptocurrency stocks, with major players vying for market share through reduced fees and aggressive marketing campaigns.

Bitcoin ETFs: A New Pathway to Investment Portfolios

This move marks the end of more than a decade of rejections for Bitcoin ETFs, providing Bitcoin a pathway to investment portfolios alongside stocks and bonds. The decision is also a watershed moment for SEC chair Gary Gensler. The agency has approved applications for funds filed by exchanges, with almost all issuers granted accelerated approval to list.

Surge in Cryptocurrency Stocks

Following the SEC’s decision, stocks related to cryptocurrencies, including Coinbase Global Inc., Cleanspark Inc., and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., experienced substantial gains in the premarket session. Coinbase, for example, saw an additional 5% rise on top of its 250% gains over the past year. Bitcoin itself has increased more than 160% in anticipation of regulatory approval and the prospect of more relaxed monetary policies.

Despite these positive developments, Deutsche Bank analysts urge investors to exercise caution. They warn against assuming that cryptocurrencies will supplant traditional finance, even as they predict that Bitcoin prices will continue to rise. They also suggest that volatile conditions in the market are likely to endure. This approval, while a significant step forward, is not an endorsement of Bitcoin and its inherent risks should not be overlooked.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Stockport Bridal Shop Owner Recovers from Devastating New Year Burglary
Deborah Bayan, a successful bridal shop owner in Stockport, began the New Year with an unexpected shock—an audacious burglary of her bridal shop, Deborah Bayan’s Design Studio. On January 1, 2024, the early morning tranquility was shattered as the thief made multiple entries into the store, making away with fifteen valuable wedding dresses, precious jewellery,
Stockport Bridal Shop Owner Recovers from Devastating New Year Burglary
Rory Dolan Spearheads New Marketing Consultancy, Aedus, in Leeds
4 mins ago
Rory Dolan Spearheads New Marketing Consultancy, Aedus, in Leeds
Clegg Construction Sees Leadership Shift as Simon Blackburn Retires
4 mins ago
Clegg Construction Sees Leadership Shift as Simon Blackburn Retires
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
3 mins ago
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield to Expand Workforce Amid Rising Home Care Demand
4 mins ago
Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield to Expand Workforce Amid Rising Home Care Demand
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
4 mins ago
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
Latest Headlines
World News
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
2 mins
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
2 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
2 mins
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
2 mins
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
2 mins
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
3 mins
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
4 mins
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
4 mins
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
4 mins
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
33 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app