BNN Newsroom

SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ushered in a new era for the digital asset sector by approving exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This landmark decision is expected to broaden the access of Wall Street and beyond to the largest cryptocurrency, currently valued at approximately $1.7 trillion.

Historic Milestone for the Digital Asset Ecosystem

The SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs represents a significant milestone for the digital asset ecosystem in the United States. Among those authorized to offer such funds are financial giants BlackRock Inc., Invesco Ltd., and Valkyrie. These developments have spurred a rally in cryptocurrency stocks, with major players vying for market share through reduced fees and aggressive marketing campaigns.

Bitcoin ETFs: A New Pathway to Investment Portfolios

This move marks the end of more than a decade of rejections for Bitcoin ETFs, providing Bitcoin a pathway to investment portfolios alongside stocks and bonds. The decision is also a watershed moment for SEC chair Gary Gensler. The agency has approved applications for funds filed by exchanges, with almost all issuers granted accelerated approval to list.

Surge in Cryptocurrency Stocks

Following the SEC’s decision, stocks related to cryptocurrencies, including Coinbase Global Inc., Cleanspark Inc., and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., experienced substantial gains in the premarket session. Coinbase, for example, saw an additional 5% rise on top of its 250% gains over the past year. Bitcoin itself has increased more than 160% in anticipation of regulatory approval and the prospect of more relaxed monetary policies.

Despite these positive developments, Deutsche Bank analysts urge investors to exercise caution. They warn against assuming that cryptocurrencies will supplant traditional finance, even as they predict that Bitcoin prices will continue to rise. They also suggest that volatile conditions in the market are likely to endure. This approval, while a significant step forward, is not an endorsement of Bitcoin and its inherent risks should not be overlooked.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

