Sealed Post Box Leaves Smarden Villagers in Lurch

In the heart of the idyllic English village of Smarden, Kent, a peculiar symbol of inconvenience has arisen, manifesting as a padlocked post box. Installed three months ago by the Royal Mail, the post box remains sealed shut, becoming a source of frustration for residents who feel increasingly isolated and forgotten.

The Only Accessible Mail Service

For many villagers, particularly the elderly, this sealed post box is the only one within a reasonable walking distance. It was meant to replace the previous post box, a familiar fixture in the community for over fifty years, until its untimely collapse last spring. With its continued inaccessibility, locals are left without a convenient means to send their mails, triggering a sense of being ‘forgotten’ as their concerns continue to be overlooked by the responsible authorities.

The ‘Ridiculous’ Scenario

Parish council member Brian Bristow summarized the locals’ sentiment by describing the situation as ‘ridiculous’. Smarden, despite its small size, boasts a significant number of homes that would utilize the post box if it were operational. The collapse of the previous post box and the continued closure of the new one have only amplified the inconvenience.

A Community Solution and Royal Mail’s Response

In response to the lack of a nearby post box, the villagers of Smarden had taken matters into their own hands. They raised over £350,000 to open a community-run shop and Post Office in 2020. But this facility, albeit a testament to the villagers’ resilience, is located at the opposite end of the village, posing difficulties for some residents, especially those unable to drive. Meanwhile, a Royal Mail spokesperson assured that the post box will be operational once a barcode and time plate, ordered just a day before, are installed.