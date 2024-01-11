en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Scunthorpe Electrician Pays Hefty Price for Fraudulent Trading

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Scunthorpe Electrician Pays Hefty Price for Fraudulent Trading

Scunthorpe-based electrician, Robbie Tomlinson, has been fined and obliged to provide compensation amounting to almost £13,000, following his admission to fraudulent trading. Tomlinson, 29, has been found guilty of falsely claiming that he held the necessary qualifications to perform specialist electrical work. The fraudulent claims led to subpar work, resulting in customers having to pay additional electricians to rectify his mistakes. Furthermore, he was also found falsely professing that he was registered to carry out specialist inspection work.

Penalties for Fraudulent Trading

Tomlinson was fined £100, further ordered to pay £12,824 in compensation to his customers, and received a 12-month suspended prison sentence, along with 120 hours of unpaid work in the community. His business, WHJ Building Solutions Ltd, was also subjected to prosecution by North Lincolnshire Council trading standards.

Consequences of Tomlinson’s Actions

Tomlinson’s inadequate work led to a plasterer suffering an electric shock, and he accepted upfront payment from customers without completing the work. He claimed to be registered with a ‘Competent Person Scheme’ and to hold a ‘gold card’ from the Joint Industry Board, both of which were proven to be false claims. As a result, customers had to hire other electricians to correct his errors, leading to increased costs and inconvenience.

Defence Statement

In his defense, it was argued that Tomlinson is a trained and qualified electrician who has successfully completed satisfactory work in his career and is not a rogue trader. It was posited that he had overreached in his ambition to succeed, leading to these unfortunate circumstances and subsequent prosecution.

0
Business Crime United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Marks & Spencer Enjoys Record Christmas Sales, Winning Over Middle-Class Shoppers
Marks & Spencer (M&S), the renowned British multinational retailer, reported a significant 7.2% surge in group sales over the 13 weeks leading to December 30. This surge was chiefly driven by a robust 11% increase in food division sales and a 4.8% rise in clothing and home unit sales. The company’s impressive performance during the
Marks & Spencer Enjoys Record Christmas Sales, Winning Over Middle-Class Shoppers
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
8 mins ago
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield to Expand Workforce Amid Rising Home Care Demand
8 mins ago
Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield to Expand Workforce Amid Rising Home Care Demand
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
6 mins ago
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
Stockport Bridal Shop Owner Recovers from Devastating New Year Burglary
8 mins ago
Stockport Bridal Shop Owner Recovers from Devastating New Year Burglary
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
8 mins ago
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
Latest Headlines
World News
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
4 mins
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
Michigan Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia
5 mins
Michigan Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
6 mins
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
6 mins
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
6 mins
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
6 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
6 mins
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
6 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
7 mins
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
37 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app