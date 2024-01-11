Scunthorpe Electrician Pays Hefty Price for Fraudulent Trading

Scunthorpe-based electrician, Robbie Tomlinson, has been fined and obliged to provide compensation amounting to almost £13,000, following his admission to fraudulent trading. Tomlinson, 29, has been found guilty of falsely claiming that he held the necessary qualifications to perform specialist electrical work. The fraudulent claims led to subpar work, resulting in customers having to pay additional electricians to rectify his mistakes. Furthermore, he was also found falsely professing that he was registered to carry out specialist inspection work.

Penalties for Fraudulent Trading

Tomlinson was fined £100, further ordered to pay £12,824 in compensation to his customers, and received a 12-month suspended prison sentence, along with 120 hours of unpaid work in the community. His business, WHJ Building Solutions Ltd, was also subjected to prosecution by North Lincolnshire Council trading standards.

Consequences of Tomlinson’s Actions

Tomlinson’s inadequate work led to a plasterer suffering an electric shock, and he accepted upfront payment from customers without completing the work. He claimed to be registered with a ‘Competent Person Scheme’ and to hold a ‘gold card’ from the Joint Industry Board, both of which were proven to be false claims. As a result, customers had to hire other electricians to correct his errors, leading to increased costs and inconvenience.

Defence Statement

In his defense, it was argued that Tomlinson is a trained and qualified electrician who has successfully completed satisfactory work in his career and is not a rogue trader. It was posited that he had overreached in his ambition to succeed, leading to these unfortunate circumstances and subsequent prosecution.