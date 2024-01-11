School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years with Global Expansion

The year 2023 marked the 25th anniversary of the School of Rock, a performance-based music education franchise that has seen significant growth. The brand has expanded its global footprint by nearly 20%, awarding 27 new franchise agreements and operating 282 domestic and 77 international schools across 15 markets. A surge in student enrollment by 195% since 2022 further punctuates this impressive growth.

Expanding Horizons

In its 26th year, now under the umbrella of Youth Enrichment Brands, the School of Rock serves nearly 65,000 students worldwide. The brand has recently ventured into four new countries, having awarded master franchise agreements in Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Uruguay. The brand’s expansion shows no signs of slowing down.

A Commitment to Community

Rob Price, the CEO of School of Rock, recognized as New England’s Entrepreneur of the Year, has emphasized the brand’s commitment to community and positive change. As part of its community involvement, the franchise will be featured at the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) convention in Arizona in February 2024. The event will witness performances by School of Rock students and a talk by franchise owner Kristen Kidd.

From Humble Beginnings

Starting as a single school in Philadelphia in 1998, School of Rock now offers a variety of music lessons and supports several music and youth-related charities. It has been recognized with multiple industry awards and holds a US Patent for its unique music education method. As the School of Rock enters another year of operation, it continues to use music as a tool for positive change, impacting thousands of lives around the globe.