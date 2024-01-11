en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Scaramucci Foresees Bright Future for Bitcoin Following SEC’s Historic ETF Approval

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
Scaramucci Foresees Bright Future for Bitcoin Following SEC’s Historic ETF Approval

Following the historic approval of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, has voiced optimism about the future of Bitcoin. This seminal regulatory development is viewed as a major stride toward integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance, empowering average investors with regulated access to the digital asset.

Scaramucci’s Forecast Amid SkyBridge’s Rebound

In a conversation with CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal, Scaramucci shared insights into the significant rebound his New York-based hedge fund witnessed in 2023. After a challenging 2022, SkyBridge experienced what Scaramucci considers its best year on record. This success is attributed to incremental investments in digital assets, specifically Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

SEC’s Approval: A Pivotal Moment for Bitcoin

Scaramucci regards the SEC’s decision to approve Bitcoin ETFs as a watershed moment for Bitcoin and digital assets at large. He anticipates that Bitcoin could attain new all-time highs by the end of the current year or the next. Scaramucci’s predictions include the potential for the approval to draw $100 billion in institutional investments, potentially catapulting Bitcoin’s price to $330,000 in the foreseeable future.

Bitcoin: On Par with Gold?

Scaramucci envisages a future where the total market capitalization of Bitcoin could surge more than 13-fold from its current level, eventually equating it with the market capitalization of gold. He also foresees potential benefits for Bitcoin in light of the Federal Reserve’s plans to ease monetary policy, as more liquidity in the markets would favor Bitcoin.

Confirming his intention to ceremonially purchase the newly approved ETF, Scaramucci underscores the significance of this regulatory development in allowing investors to include Bitcoin in their brokerage accounts, marking a new era in the financial world.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
India's Gross Direct Tax Collections Surge by 16.77% YoY
India’s direct tax collections have registered a significant rise, growing by 16.77% year-on-year (YoY) to reach Rs 17.18 lakh crore. This surge signals the country’s economic growth and its efficiency in tax collection. The breakdown of these figures shows an increase in both corporate and personal income tax collections, reflecting the increasing contribution of corporations
India's Gross Direct Tax Collections Surge by 16.77% YoY
Thinnakara Island: A Serene Retreat in the Lakshadweep Archipelago
10 seconds ago
Thinnakara Island: A Serene Retreat in the Lakshadweep Archipelago
MoltenWolf Glass's Inaugural 2024 POP-UP ART Gallery Features Mixed Media Artist Gabrielle Wilson
17 seconds ago
MoltenWolf Glass's Inaugural 2024 POP-UP ART Gallery Features Mixed Media Artist Gabrielle Wilson
French Navy Escorts Ships Through Red Sea Amidst Houthi Threats
4 seconds ago
French Navy Escorts Ships Through Red Sea Amidst Houthi Threats
Elton John's Penthouse Memorabilia: A Glimpse into the Musician's Life
5 seconds ago
Elton John's Penthouse Memorabilia: A Glimpse into the Musician's Life
Spain Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure to Join Red Sea Naval Coalition
9 seconds ago
Spain Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure to Join Red Sea Naval Coalition
Latest Headlines
World News
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
2 mins
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
2 mins
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
2 mins
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
2 mins
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
3 mins
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
World Economic Forum 2024: A Confluence of Trust, Change, and Climate Discourse
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Confluence of Trust, Change, and Climate Discourse
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
4 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
4 mins
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
5 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
5 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app