en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Saudi Arabia and Canada Reinstate Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
Saudi Arabia and Canada Reinstate Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Canada have embarked on a new chapter of economic cooperation with the signing of an agreement to form a joint Saudi-Canadian business council. This significant move marks the end of a five-year hiatus in trade delegations between the two nations and follows the restoration of full diplomatic ties in the previous year.

Resurgence of Trade Diplomacy

The Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and its Canadian counterpart have pioneered this development, demonstrating their commitment to strengthening economic ties and fostering mutual growth. The decision to resume trade delegations and form a joint business council is seen as a strategic step, expected to unlock new opportunities for commerce and investment for both nations.

Previously Frozen Ties

In the wake of suspended trade delegations, Saudi Arabia remained Canada’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in 2021. Official data highlights that Canadian exports to the Kingdom amounted to a substantial C$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion) despite the hiatus, underlining the potential of this economic relationship.

Re-Establishing Economic Alliances

The re-establishment of the Saudi-Canadian business council is more than a diplomatic gesture—it signals a commitment to mutual economic growth and collaboration. As global economies continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, this agreement stands as a beacon of hope for a future of international trade cooperation and economic resilience.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
UK Government to Mandate Data Sharing Among Tech Firms, Aiming to Boost Competition
In a bold move to foster innovation and competition, the UK government is preparing to unfurl new legislation that will force big tech companies to share their user data with smaller rivals. This unprecedented move is part of a larger scheme to tighten the reins on the technology industry, ensuring it contributes to a robust
UK Government to Mandate Data Sharing Among Tech Firms, Aiming to Boost Competition
Serial Rapist Stuart McInnes Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
51 seconds ago
Serial Rapist Stuart McInnes Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur: A Round-Up of Entertainment and Tech News
1 min ago
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur: A Round-Up of Entertainment and Tech News
EOCO Recovers GHC 214 Million in Landmark Victory Against Economic Crime
19 seconds ago
EOCO Recovers GHC 214 Million in Landmark Victory Against Economic Crime
Max Planck Institute Study: Cities and Their Pivotal Role in the Anthropocene Epoch
23 seconds ago
Max Planck Institute Study: Cities and Their Pivotal Role in the Anthropocene Epoch
Impersonating Officers: A Deceptive Crime Wave in Vietnam
36 seconds ago
Impersonating Officers: A Deceptive Crime Wave in Vietnam
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
3 mins
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
3 mins
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
3 mins
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
4 mins
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
6 mins
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
7 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
8 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
9 mins
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
10 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app