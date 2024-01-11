Saudi Arabia and Canada Reinstate Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Canada have embarked on a new chapter of economic cooperation with the signing of an agreement to form a joint Saudi-Canadian business council. This significant move marks the end of a five-year hiatus in trade delegations between the two nations and follows the restoration of full diplomatic ties in the previous year.

Resurgence of Trade Diplomacy

The Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and its Canadian counterpart have pioneered this development, demonstrating their commitment to strengthening economic ties and fostering mutual growth. The decision to resume trade delegations and form a joint business council is seen as a strategic step, expected to unlock new opportunities for commerce and investment for both nations.

Previously Frozen Ties

In the wake of suspended trade delegations, Saudi Arabia remained Canada’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in 2021. Official data highlights that Canadian exports to the Kingdom amounted to a substantial C$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion) despite the hiatus, underlining the potential of this economic relationship.

Re-Establishing Economic Alliances

The re-establishment of the Saudi-Canadian business council is more than a diplomatic gesture—it signals a commitment to mutual economic growth and collaboration. As global economies continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, this agreement stands as a beacon of hope for a future of international trade cooperation and economic resilience.