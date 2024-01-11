en English
Education

SAT Preparatory Course Offered to St. John High School Students

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
St. John high school students are presented with an invaluable opportunity to boost their SAT preparation efforts. A preparatory course, explicitly targeting the upcoming SAT test scheduled for April 10, is set to begin at Giffthills High School (GHS). The course will commence on January 22 and will take place every Monday and Wednesday until March 14.

Unlocking Potential

The primary focus of this initiative is to empower students to enhance their test-taking skills and improve their overall SAT scores. The course aims to provide students with the necessary tools to unlock their potential and excel in this critical exam. By attending this course, students can build upon their existing knowledge, gain valuable insights into the test format, and develop strategies to tackle the challenging questions they may encounter.

Course Registration

Interested students have been encouraged to register for the course by contacting GHS through the provided email. The swift action is advised as the number of seats available may be limited, and the opportunity to participate in this advantageous program should not be missed.

2024 X Corp. Connection?

Interestingly, the announcement also mentions the ‘2024 X Corp.’, yet it remains unclear how this entity is related to the SAT course or GHS. As the connection is currently unspecified, one can only speculate whether it pertains to sponsorship, collaboration, or any other form of association. Nevertheless, the involvement of this corporation adds an intriguing layer to this academic initiative.

Education United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Education

