BNN Newsroom

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Samsung Prepares to Launch Galaxy S24 Series with Pioneering AI Tech

Samsung is gearing up to pull the wraps off its Galaxy S24 series at a special event set for January 17, marking the tech giant’s first launch of the year. The unveiling, earlier than usual, is slated to introduce the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, each featuring iterative hardware upgrades. Among the most anticipated enhancements is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, known for its on-device AI capabilities.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Class Apart

Setting itself apart, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to showcase a flat display and a titanium frame. Leaks suggest a significant boost in screen sampling rate and response time compared to the previous S23 series. The Ultra variant is also expected to support 4K video recording at 120FPS, a feature likely to resonate with multimedia enthusiasts.

Samsung’s AI Revolution: Gauss Technology

But the standout feature is undoubtedly Samsung’s latest strides in AI technology. The introduction of Gauss, Samsung’s generative AI technology, expected to be unveiled as Galaxy AI, is a game-changer. This powerful tool can perform a range of tasks from translations to summarizing documents and creating images from text prompts. The teaser video by the company hints at big mobile AI advancements and cool AI camera tricks such as erasing subjects from videos.

More Than Just Phones

While the spotlight is on the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is expected to offer more. Speculations point towards the possible release of the Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker, One UI 6.1 for Galaxy devices, and potential unveiling of new Galaxy Book Pro laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds. After the launch, Samsung plans to open Galaxy Experience Spaces in different cities, offering hands-on experience with the new devices and Galaxy AI features.

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set to lay down a benchmark against which every flagship phone in 2024 will be evaluated. With Samsung’s popularity and leadership role in the Android space, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could well be the handset to beat in the coming year.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

