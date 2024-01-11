en English
BNN Newsroom

Saigon’s Weekend Buzz: Pizza, Music, Sustainability & More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Saigon's Weekend Buzz: Pizza, Music, Sustainability & More

As the winter chill recedes, Saigon is set to come alive with a host of vibrant events this weekend. The city’s social calendar is filled with everything from a tribute to The Beatles to a festival celebrating the universal love of pizza. These events not only encapsulate the city’s cultural diversity but also its knack for blending tradition and modernity.

Saigon Pizza Festival: A Slice of the Action

Food enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Saigon Pizza Festival takes over Saigon Outcast. Local pizza-makers will showcase their culinary prowess, with attendees enjoying an array of activities and live music. This event aims to shine a spotlight on Saigon’s burgeoning food scene, offering attendees a taste of the city’s best pizzas.

Yoko Cafe Saigon: A Nostalgic Melody

Music lovers can relive the magic of The Beatles at a tribute show hosted by Yoko Cafe Saigon. Over 40 songs from the iconic band will be performed by local artists, making for an evening steeped in nostalgia and harmony.

Acroyoga Workshops: A Balancing Act

Yen Yoga Studio is offering acroyoga workshops led by a Korean teacher. Suitable for all levels, these workshops are perfect for those looking to explore the dynamic discipline of acroyoga. The sessions will provide a blend of strength, flexibility, and balance, adding a dash of wellness to the weekend.

Disney 101: The Ultimate Showdown

Impact Theater Saigon is set to host Disney 101, an event featuring a Disney All-Star showdown, interactive games, and live performances by artists from Saigon, Hanoi, and Singapore. This family-friendly event promises a magical journey through the enchanting world of Disney.

Green Beginnings: Laiday Spring Sustainability Fair

The Laiday Spring Sustainability Fair at Laang Saigon is poised to promote sustainable living. The event will feature eco-friendly products, talks on reducing waste, and charity activities, aiming to inspire attendees to embrace greener lifestyles. Each event offers online booking for some activities and comes with specific timings and entry fees.

As Saigon gears up for a weekend brimming with culture, music, food, and sustainability, the city continues to showcase its capability to host diverse events, appealing to both locals and visitors alike.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

