Safeway Adjusts Store Closing Times in Seattle Amid Safety Concerns

In a bid to enhance the safety of its customers and staff, Safeway, a leading national grocery chain, has revised the closing hours of three of its stores in Seattle, Washington. The move comes in response to a notable uptick in violent incidents and major thefts, particularly during late-night hours.

Change in Store Hours

The store located in North Admiral neighborhood at Admiral Junction center on 2622 California Ave SW has shifted its closing time to midnight from the previously scheduled 1 am, effective from January 10. The other two affected Safeway stores are situated in Jefferson Square and Roxbury in West Seattle.

Rising Concerns over Safety and Theft

Sara Osborne, a regional spokesperson for Safeway, pointed out the change in closing hours as a necessary step given the surge in safety concerns. While it is not yet confirmed whether other stores across the country, numbering over 900, will follow a similar approach, most stores in Seattle are now closing at midnight or 11 pm.

Impact on Other Stores

A Safeway store in San Francisco’s Fillmore district, grappling with persistent theft issues, is expected to shut its doors in March. The store had previously done away with self-checkouts in a bid to curb losses.