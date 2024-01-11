en English
Winterize Your Home: Avoid Plumbing Disasters Through Proactive Measures

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Preparing Homes for the Winter Chill

As winter’s icy fingers grip the city, homeowners are urged to take proactive measures to shield their homes from the cold and avoid plumbing catastrophes. One of the most potent defenses is to allow a thin stream of water to trickle through faucets, dramatically reducing the chance of pipes freezing or bursting. Disconnecting outdoor hoses, insulating pipes and faucets in unheated areas such as garages, and knowing how to operate the master shut-off valve for the water supply are critical steps in preventing potential water damage from any burst pipes.

Mitigating the Risks of Freezing

Insulated sleeves are advocated for enveloping outdoor spigots, exterior pipes, and sprinkler systems. These protective coverings can be procured from local hardware stores and offer an additional layer of defense against the frosty climate. It is beneficial to keep the garage door closed and maintain the home’s thermostat above 55 degrees when away, an essential tip provided by Denver Water. Homeowners are also advised to ensure that attics, walls, and floors are adequately insulated to keep the cold at bay and to seal any gaps in doors that may allow the intrusion of cold air.

Emphasizing Community Support in Cold Weather

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department underscores the significance of community in these frigid periods, encouraging residents to check on friends and vulnerable neighbors. The department stands prepared to conduct welfare checks upon request, with separate contact numbers available for non-emergency and emergency situations. In addition to safeguarding homes, it is vital to watch out for signs of hypothermia, especially among the elderly and children. The department also shared information on emergency weather shelters open for those facing dangerously cold conditions.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

