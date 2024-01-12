en English
Safety

Winter Weather Postpones Newmarket Mayor’s New Year’s Levee

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
Severe winter weather conditions forecasted by Environment Canada have led to the postponement of the New Year’s Levee hosted by Newmarket Mayor John Taylor. Originally slated for the evening of January 12, the event has been rescheduled to February 2, mindful of the safety of attendees.

Ensuring Safety Amidst Inclement Weather

The region is bracing itself for up to 25 centimeters of snow, accompanied by gusting winds. These conditions could result in near zero visibility at times, posing a threat to road users. The decision to postpone the event is a proactive measure to avoid any potential hazards associated with such harsh weather.

Mayor’s Statement and Rescheduled Event Details

Mayor Taylor has emphasized the need for residents to prioritize safety and refrain from unnecessary travel during the storm. He expressed disappointment at the change of plans but looked forward to celebrating the new year with the community at the rescheduled event. The levee will now take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons, located at 22 Doug Duncan Drive.

Additional Information and Updates

Residents looking for more information about the levee and any further updates regarding the event can visit the Newmarket official website at newmarket.ca/mayorslevee. The website also offers advice on handling severe weather conditions, including avoiding non-essential travel and monitoring weather alerts.

Safety Weather
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

